Volleyball Adds Denver Transfer Macy Carrabine

Carrabine, a graduate transfer from Indianapolis, appeared in 325 sets in her career at Denver.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn has announced the addition of graduate transfer Macy Carrabine on Thursday. Carrabine spent the last four seasons at the University of Denver and will use her last season of eligibility to compete for the Aggies in the fall of 2021.

“We are elated to welcome Macy to our Aggie family,” Kuhn said. “She comes to us with an overabundance of experience as a graduate transfer. Her inner drive and competitive nature will be felt by everyone on a daily basis. She has made herself known as an impact libero over the course of her career at Denver. We cannot wait to see her flourish here in Aggieland!”

Carrabine, a graduate transfer from Indianapolis, appeared in 325 sets in her career at Denver. She finished third all-time in digs per set (3.44) and ranks fifth all-time in digs with 1,1,49.

In her senior season, Carrabine played in all 58 sets for Denver as a senior, tallying a team-best 245 digs while averaging 4.22 digs per set.

As a junior, the 5-foot-11 libero appeared in all 32 of the Pioneers matches, leading the team with an average of 3.70 digs per set while finishing the season ranked fifth in the Summit League in digs (422).

In 2018, Carrabine started in 29 of Denver’s 30 matches, ranking first on the team with 332 digs and 65 assists. She set the school record with 26 digs in a three-set match against South Dakota and recorded a career-high 31 digs against the Coyotes later that season.

As a freshman, the libero finished fifth on the team in digs and assists, seeing action in 27 matches.