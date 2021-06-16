Volleyball Announces 2021 Recruiting Class

Brooke Frazier is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist/libero from Concordia Lutheran High School in The Woodlands, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn announced a four-member recruiting class that will be eligible to compete for the Aggies in the fall of 2021.

“Our 2021 class has been a unique and special evolution over the past year,” Kuhn said. “Brooke Frazier, a libero coming in from The Woodlands, Texas, has become the anchor and connector for not only this class, but all of our Aggies. Her and Lauren Tam, a setter from California, have personalities that were instantly drawn to each other. Faye Wilbricht, an outside hitter from San Antonio, joined this group through her own unique process proving she was destined to be an Aggie. Wrapping up the class and bringing her high level of experience is Nisa Buzlutepe, a setter from Istanbul, Turkey.”

NAME

POS.

HT.

HOMETOWN

HIGH SCHOOL

Nisa Buzlutepe

S

6-2

Istanbul, Turkey

Okyanus College

Brooke Frazier

DS/L

5-7

The Woodlands, Texas

Concordia Lutheran

Lauren Tam

S

6-0

Danville, Calif.

San Ramon Valley

Faye Wilbricht

OH

5-10

San Antonio, Texas

Holy Cross of San Antonio

Nisa Buzlutepe is a 6-foot-2 setter from Okyanus College in Istanbul, Turkey. The right-handed setter comes from the Eczacibasi Sport Club, a well-known and distinguished club in the highest tier of women’s volleyball in Turkey. Buzlutepe helped Eczacibasi to multiple top-3 finishes in the Turkish Championships as she rose the ranks in the U15, junior and youth divisions. She plans to enroll this summer and is majoring in Kinesiology.

“Nisa has been training and competing with some of the top talent in Turkey throughout her young playing career,” Kuhn said. “Her perspective and experiences will add so much to the team’s competitive growth. We are looking forward to seeing her impact and compete immediately as an Aggie.”

Brooke Frazier is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist/libero from Concordia Lutheran High School in The Woodlands, Texas. The four-year letterwinner led her team to a 142-29 overall record, while also placing top three in state all four seasons. As a senior, Frazier was named to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Watch List and the 2020 GHVCA Postseason Private School Team. She was named to First-Team All-District and All-State during her sophomore and junior years, as well as being named a Prepvolleyball.com 2019 All-American.

Frazier played six years of club volleyball for Houston Skyline under coach Amy Houser and led her team to victories at Big South and the Lone Star Classic, as well as a third place finishes in the GJNC Championship, PNQ, Northern Lights Qualifier and Triple Crown.

Frazier was an early enrollee to Texas A&M and was able to practice with the team this past spring.

“Brooke graduating early and being in our gym training our system benefitted her so much this spring,” Kuhn said. “Being able to get an extra semester in your pocket is huge as a college athlete. Her energy and volleyball gamer mentality will immediately add even more personality to our libero group. I’m super pumped for her to develop and grow within this team.”

Lauren Tam, a 6-foot setter from Danville, California, was a two-year varsity letterwinner at San Ramon Valley High School. As a senior, Tam was ranked second as a setter in the North Coast Section, which is part of the California Interscholastic Federation. She was also received the Best Offensive Player Award and All-League Honorable Mention accolades. In her junior year, Tam was tabbed the Most Improved Player after being named All-League Setter. For three consecutive years, Tam was named a Scholar-Athlete, finishing with a 4.17 GPA as a senior.

Tam played three years at Absolute Volleyball Club under coach Konrad Ott and most recently finished first in the NCVA and 11th place in the 17 Open Division in 2019.

“Lauren is the most responsible and intrinsically motivated person both on and off the court,” Kuhn said. “She has a go-getter mindset and will do whatever it takes to achieve her goals. We are looking forward to watching her build her own brand as an Aggie and make everyone around her the best version of themselves.”

Faye Wilbricht is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from San Antonio, Texas. A four-year varsity letterwinner at Holy Cross of San Antonio, Wilbricht helped her team to the state championship as a freshman. She was named to the TAPPS 5A All-Tournament Team, TAPPS 5A All-State First Team and GJNC All-Tournament Team. The San Antonio native, also received recognition from USA Volleyball after being named to the USA Lone Star High Regional Performance team and was a USAV A1 national participant.

Wilbricht played club volleyball for the San Antonio Juniors for one year under coach Albert Trevino, where she helped her team place fifth in the 2018 GJNC Open Division and second place in the 2019 GJNC National Division.