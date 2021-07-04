Volleyball Earns SEC Community Service Team Honors

The team partnered with several different services throughout the Brazos Valley and raised more than $770 to support families in the area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The entire Texas A&M volleyball team was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Texas A&M University and its students stand on the core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service, and look to apply those values in their day-to-day lives.

In the Texas A&M volleyball program, student-athletes add the core values of family, choice and voice to emphasize the roles that the team has on each other, as well as the community in Aggieland and around the world. Aggie volleyball has chosen to take a step toward excellence through acts of selfless service, with team members utilizing their platforms as student-athletes to give back to their communities while taking an introspective look at their own lives.

The team partnered with several different services throughout the Brazos Valley including the Brazos Valley Food Bank, with the team raising more than $770 to support families in the Bryan-College Station area facing food insecurity.

Aggie Volleyball visited the WaterFord retirement home, where they had the opportunity to create posters and bring smiles to the patients. Recently, the squad made and sent cards to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, which provides support to children facing hospitalization.

In March, the Maroon & White partnered with the Side-Out Foundation for their annual Dig Pink match, raising $4,000 for breast cancer awareness and research. Throughout the 2020-21 campaign, Texas A&M volleyball partnered with Still Creek Ranch in order to help mentor children from traumatic environments in an effort to break multi-generational cycles of crises and help young people lead rich and fulfilling lives.