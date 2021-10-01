Volleyball Gears Up for Two-Match Battle at No. 20 Tennessee

A&M’s most recent outing resulted in a dominant sweep of South Carolina last Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M gears up for its first set of back-to-back Southeastern Conference matches this weekend, as the Aggies (9-3, 2-0 SEC) travel to Rocky Top for a battle with the No. 20 Tennessee Lady Vols (11-2, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday (4 p.m. CT) and Sunday (12 p.m. CT).

Saturday’s match is available for streaming via SEC Network+, while Sunday’s contest is set to be broadcast nationally on SEC Network with Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Jenny Hazelwood (analyst) on the call. The live simulcast of both matches is available to authenticated subscribers via the ESPN app.

A&M’s most recent outing resulted in a dominant sweep of South Carolina last Sunday, as the Aggies held the Gamecocks to their second-lowest hitting percentage (.152) of the year. The balanced offensive attack featured five players that logged at least seven kills, highlighted by a nine-kill outburst from Mallory Talbert. Camryn Ennis booked a season high with eight smashes, while London Austin-Roark added eight of her own. Talbert proved to be a stalwart in the front row, tying a season high with five rejections at the net, while Taylor Voss led the way on the back line with 11 total digs.

The Aggies rattled off an impressive 8-1 record in the month of September and are winners of four of their last five matches. The Maroon & White continue to be led offensively by the one-two punch of Morgan Christon and Lauren Davis on the outside pins. Christon holds a decisive lead in points (163.5) and kills (151), while Davis ranks second on the team in each category with 136.0 points and 126 kills.

Under the leadership of fourth-year head coach Eve Rackham, Tennessee enters the fray on a three-match win streak, all against SEC opposition. The Lady Vols swept past Auburn earlier this week, collecting its ninth straight-set victory this season and second-consecutive sweep in conference action. Tennessee is led on the court by Breana Runnels and Morgahn Fingall, who each average over 3.00 kills per set. As a team, the Lady Vol defense has held their opponents to a .146 hitting percentage – the second-best defensive mark among SEC contenders.