Volleyball Prepares for Weekend Road Trip to Mississippi State

Head coach Bird Kuhn will be missing Texas A&M’s series at Mississippi State due to non-COVID related medical reasons.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball hits the road this weekend, as the Aggies (11-7, 4-4 SEC) challenge the Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-5, 5-2 SEC) in a two-match series beginning on Saturday. First serve at the Newell-Grissom Building is slated for 3 p.m. and is followed by a 1 p.m. match on Sunday afternoon.

The first match of the series is available for streaming via SEC Network+ with Bart Gregory and Sloane Green calling the action, while Sunday’s test is broadcast nationally on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Holly McPeak setting the scene. The live simulcast of both matches will be available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN app.

Texas A&M arrives in Mississippi following a road loss at the hands of No. 23 Florida last Saturday, Oct. 16. The Maroon & White were led offensively by junior opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush, who posted season-high totals in both kills (11) and hitting percentage (.476). The Aggies are second in the Southeastern Conference in digs per set (16.57) with 1,110 team digs. Additionally, A&M ranks sixth in assists per set (12.39) and kills per set (13.46), while sitting in seventh in opponent hitting percentage (.195).

Mississippi State enters the weekend series coming off a pair of victories over South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have one top-25 win on their resume, taking down then-No. 17 Florida in five sets last month. Individually, Gabby Waden paces the offensive effort, hitting at a .339 clip while averaging 3.76 kills per set. Lilly Gunter manages the defensive workload, amassing 297 digs, good enough for an average of 4.13 digs per set.