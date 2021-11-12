Volleyball Travels to Face No. 7 Kentucky

This weekend’s action will serve as the 21st and 22nd meetings between Texas A&M and Kentucky in volleyball, with the Wildcats maintaining a slim 11-9 edge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball (12-10, 5-7 SEC) heads to the Bluegrass State to face the nationally-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (18-4, 11-1 SEC) in a two-match series at Memorial Coliseum. First serve Saturday is slated for 3 p.m. CST, while Sunday’s matchup is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CST.

The first match of the series is available for streaming via SEC Network+ while Sunday’s test is scheduled to air before a nationally televised audience on SEC Network with Paul Sunderland and Missy Whittemore setting the scene. The live simulcast of both matches is available for authenticated subscribers on the ESPN app.

The Maroon & White return to action after splitting their two-match series with the Auburn Tigers last week at Reed Arena. The Aggies remain first in the Southeastern Conference in digs per set (16.74), tallying an impressive 1,423 team digs overall this year. A&M also ranks in the top half of the league in assists per set (12.16), kills per set (13.19) and service aces per frame (1.28). Morgan Christon leads the way on the pins with 268 kills this season, while Macy Carrabine manages the defensive effort with 336 digs so far this year.

Under the leadership of coaching veteran Craig Skinner, the 2020-21 defending national champion Wildcats are off to a red-hot start in conference action this year. Kentucky carried an untouched 9-0 SEC record into its series with South Carolina last weekend before falling to the Gamecocks in five sets in the series opener. The team is led offensively by Madi Skinner, who has notched 300 kills this season while averaging 3.85 kills per set. Eleanor Beavin leads the team defensively with 273 digs, while Azhani Tealer has registered 104 blocks at the net.