COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball returned to the win column on Wednesday night in a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-22) victory over the Auburn Tigers. The Aggies earned their eighth sweep of the 2019 season, one better than their total of seven from 2018.

A&M climbs to 18-6 overall with the victory and 10-4 in SEC action. Auburn falls to 6-18 overall and 0-13 in conference play.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans earned her third consecutive double-double on Wednesday with 14 kills and 11 digs. Her performance against the Tigers marks her ninth double-double of the season and the 84th of her career. Hans also had an impressive night from the service line, recording four service aces in the sweep, tying her season high.

Junior setter Camille Conner delivered 26 assists and secured eight digs in the match, as well as three kills and a pair of service aces.

Junior middle blocker Morgan Davis tied her season high with four kills on the evening, while freshman defensive specialist Karly Basham logged nine digs.

The Aggies middle blocker tandem of Makena Patterson and Mallory Talbert recorded nine and six kills, respectively. Patterson put in a particularly strong effort, hitting at a .471 clip.

Set One

A&M got out to an early 8-4 lead aided by a pair of kills by Talbert. Several Tiger kills would keep the first set close, but a 3-0 run from A&M would force Auburn into its first timeout trailing 17-12. Excellent work on the attack, as well as a pair of service aces from Hans would seal the first frame for the Aggies, winning 25-17. Conner, Taylor Voss, and Camila Gomez would lead the defensive effort with three digs. Hans would fire down six kills on a .385 hitting clip.

Set Two

The second set opened with a Tiger error followed by a Treyaunna Rush kill, getting the Aggies off to a 2-0 start. Auburn pulled ahead early, leading by two, but multiple kills by Talbert would steady A&M’s attack. A pair of thunderous kills by Lauren Davis put the Aggies ahead for good, winning 25-20. Patterson and Talbert registered five and three kills, respectively, while Hans led the way defensively with seven digs.

Set Three

Early in the set, a plurality of Auburn errors and Aggie kills allowed A&M to lead by four, but the Tigers remained close. Key blocks from the Auburn front line gave the Tigers a 13-12 lead resulting in a Texas A&M timeout. A&M retook the lead and led by two points, forcing Auburn into its final timeout of the match, trailing 23-21. A kill by Ciera Hecht won the set and match for the Aggies 25-22. Hans finished with six kills and three digs in the frame, while Basham led the way in digs with four.