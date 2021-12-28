WAC Announces Men’s Basketball Schedule Update

UT Rio Grande Valley will now play at Sam Houston on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT and at Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

DENVER — Following the announcement of updated Covid-19 policies, two previously canceled men’s basketball games have now been rescheduled.

