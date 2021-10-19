WAC Coaches Select NM State, SU’s Trammell as Preseason Favorites

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — NM State is the preseason favorite to win the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball title in 2021-22, while Seattle U’s Darrion Trammell was selected as the WAC Preseason Player of the Year in a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.

The Aggies received eight of 13 possible first-place votes and totaled 138 points to earn the top spot. Grand Canyon was second with three first-place votes and 131 total points. WAC newcomer Stephen F. Austin earned another first place vote and 106 points to take third in the preseason poll. Utah Valley was selected fourth while Abilene Christian picked up the final first place vote and 92 total points for fifth. Seattle U was selected sixth, Sam Houston was seventh, California Baptist was eight and Tarleton tied with UT Rio Grande Valley for the ninth spot. Lamar, Dixie State and Chicago State rounded out the poll.