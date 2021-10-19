WAC Coaches Select NM State, SU’s Trammell as Preseason Favorites

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — NM State is the preseason favorite to win the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball title in 2021-22, while Seattle U’s Darrion Trammell was selected as the WAC Preseason Player of the Year in a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.
The Aggies received eight of 13 possible first-place votes and totaled 138 points to earn the top spot. Grand Canyon was second with three first-place votes and 131 total points. WAC newcomer Stephen F. Austin earned another first place vote and 106 points to take third in the preseason poll. Utah Valley was selected fourth while Abilene Christian picked up the final first place vote and 92 total points for fifth. Seattle U was selected sixth, Sam Houston was seventh, California Baptist was eight and Tarleton tied with UT Rio Grande Valley for the ninth spot. Lamar, Dixie State and Chicago State rounded out the poll.
Trammell leads the list of Preseason All-WAC honorees. Joining him on the first team is teammate Riley Grigsby, Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq, NM State pair Teddy Allen and Jabari Rice, Grand Canyon’s Jovan Blacksher Jr., Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil and California Baptist’s Ty Rowell.
Second team selections include Abilene Christian’s Damian Daniels, Sam Houston teammates Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley, NM State’s Johnny McCants and Donnie Tillman, Tarleton’s Montre’ Gipson, Stephen F. Austin’s Roti Ware and Utah Valley’s Trey Woodbury.
2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll
Rank Teams (1st-Place Votes) Points
1. NM State (8) 138
2. Grand Canyon (3) 131
3. Stephen F. Austin (1) 106
4. Utah Valley 103
5. Abilene Christian (1) 92
6. Seattle U 90
7. Sam Houston 86
8. California Baptist 84
T9. Tarleton 48
T9. UT Rio Grande Valley 48
11. Lamar 41
12. Dixie State 35
13. Chicago State 12
2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches’ All-WAC Teams
First Team
Fardaws Aimaq, R-So., C, Utah Valley
Teddy Allen, R-Jr., G NM State
Jovan Blacksher Jr., Jr., Grand Canyon
Riley Grigsby, Jr., G/F, Seattle U
Gavin Kensmil, Sr., F, Stephen F. Austin
Jabari Rice, R-Jr., G, NM State
Ty Rowell, R-Jr., G, California Baptist
Darrion Trammell, So., G, Seattle U
Second Team
Damien Daniels, Sr., G, Abilene Christian
Savion Flagg, Gr., G/F, Sam Houston
Montre’ Gipson, Sr., G, Tarleton
Demarkus Lampley, Sr., G, Sam Houston
Johnny McCants, R-Sr., F, NM State
Donnie Tillman, Sr., F, NM State
Roti Ware, Sr., G, Stephen F. Austin
Trey Woodbury, Jr., G, Utah Valley
Preseason Player of the Year: Darrion Trammell, Seattle U