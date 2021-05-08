Walk-off Dinger by Frizzell Wins Series Opener vs. No. 11 Ole Miss

As a unit, the Aggies offense was great with two out, batting 6-for-14 while plating eight of their nine runs.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Will Frizzell hammered the nail in the coffin with a ninth-inning solo shot to propel the Texas A&M Aggies to a walk-off win over the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels, 9-8, Friday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggie and Rebels fought back-and-forth throughout the game, resulting in three lead changes. Tied, 8-8, going into the bottom of the ninth, Frizzell led off and delivered a huge solo blast to deep right-centerfield to give the Aggies their fourth win over a ranked team.

At the plate, Jordan Thompson, Will Frizzell, and Taylor Smith dealt most of the damage. Thompson made his way into the starting lineup for the first time of this year and did not let them down. The Boerne, Texas native paced the Aggie bats, going 2-for-4 with one run, two doubles and three RBI. Smith was 1-for-3 with two runs, one double, one walk, and two RBI, while Frizzell had himself a two-homer night, including a two-run blast in the fifth and the walk-dinger.

As a unit, the Aggies offense was great with two out, batting 6-for-14 while plating eight of their nine runs.

On the mound, starter Dustin Saenz settled with the no-decision after the Rebels crawled back and tied things up in the sixth. The Corpus Christi, Texas native tossed 5.2 innings, yielding seven runs on 10 hits while fanning five. Chandler Jozwiak came in the seventh inning and retired six straight batters, before being pulled in the ninth with one out. Jozwiak worked 2.1 innings, scattering one hit, while striking out a pair of Rebels. Bryce Miller (3-2) was next in line and earned the win in relief. Miller acquired the final two outs of the ballgame via strikeouts.

The Maroon & White improved to 26-22 on the year and 6-16 in conference, while the Rebels fell to 32-13 on the season and 13-9 in SEC play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Will Frizzell – 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Jordan Thompson – 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Bryce Miller (W, 3-2) – 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Chandler Jozwiak – 2.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | Jacob Gonzalez roped a single to leftfield on the first pitch of the game, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double down the leftfield line by Peyton Chatagnier. Kevin Graham plated one after reaching first on a throwing error. Graham advanced to second on the same error, third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by TJ McCants. OM 3, A&M 0.

B1 | With one out, Logan Sartori singled on a blooper over the second baseman and stole second. Will Frizzell drew a six-pitch, before coming around to score, along with Sartori, on a laced double to leftfield by Taylor Smith. Jordan Thompson tied things up with a double of his own down the third-base line. A&M 3, OM 3.

T4 | Cael Baker singled to leftfield with one out before being replaced by Gonzalez on a fielder’s choice. Gonzalez moved to second after Chatagnier was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a bloop single in the left-centerfield gap. OM, 4, A&M 3.

B5 | Kalae Harrison got things started, reaching first on a throwing error after laying down a bunt. With two outs, Frizzell put the Ags ahead for the first time of the night with a lined two-run home run over the leftfield wall. Austin Bost kept the two-out rally going, singling to leftfield and advancing to second on a wild pitch. Taylor Smith drew a four-pitch walk, before Thompson provided some insurance runs, smacking a bases-clearing double in the right-centerfield gap. Thompson stole third and scored on a pinch-hit single through the right side of the infield by Brett Minnich. A&M 8, OM 4.

T6 | Hayden Leatherwood and Baker went yard consecutively to start off the inning. With two outs, Graham doubled off the left-centerfield wall, and moved to third on a wild pitch. The Aggies went to the bullpen, before Hayden Dunhurst singled on a ball up the middle. Bench drew a walk, prior to McCants delivering the tying run on a lined shot to centerfield. A&M 8, OM 8.

T9 | Frizzell drilled the first pitch he saw and placed it over the right-center field wall. A&M 9, OM 8.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return tomorrow for game two of the SEC series against the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels, with first pitch slated for 11:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

The takeaway from this win…

“That was an energy gathering swing to end it tonight by Will [Frizzell]. The guys fought tooth and nail all the way and was fought hard on both sides. Dustin [Saenz] wasn’t as sharp in the first inning but got it back together to get us into the sixth. Chandler [Jozwiak] came in and gave us a good hold and Bryce [Miller] got us off the field at zero. Ole Miss should get some credit as well. Their starter didn’t feel 100% which you could tell. In the first inning, they had to go to their bullpen and we have our big inning but got an answer out of them with four. They have a good program and are a great team, they aren’t just going to go away. I am proud of our team’s performance tonight in our relentless approach.”

On Will Frizzell’s offensive presence…

“He is certainly a presence and raises the other team’s blood pressure. He is the one that is circled in our lineup and gets pitched the toughest. I am very glad he is on our team.”

Senior 1B Will Frizzell

On his game-winning home run…

“It was a slider, first pitch. It felt great. I mean we’ve been at the door so many times, knocking on the door all year late in games and it felt really good just to knock one out.”

Junior OF Jordan Thompson

On the feeling of getting his first SEC start and performing well…