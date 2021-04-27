Warren Named SEC Freshman of the Week

It's the College Station native's second Freshman of the Week honor this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball’s Bre Warren was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

The freshman finished the week with a .385 (5-for-13) batting average with two doubles, five RBI and three walks.

The College Station, Texas, native had an RBI and a walk in the Aggies’ midweek game against Houston. In game one of SEC action at Mississippi State, Warren recorded two hits, both of which were doubles, and tallied an RBI before going 2-for-3 on Saturday. In the final game of the series, the freshman finished with a hit and a career-high three RBI.

The outfielder is currently second on the team in doubles (9) and walks (21), third in batting average (.343) and tied for third on the team in hits (37). In SEC play, she leads the Aggies in hits (19) and doubles (4), while ranking second in batting average (.339) and RBI (10) behind Haley Lee.