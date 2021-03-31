Warren Named SEC Player of the Week

The College Station native hit her first career home run in Sunday's win over South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball’s Bre Warren was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

The freshman was outstanding at the plate, hitting .714 (5-for-7) with a double, a home run, two RBI and two walks.

The College Station, Texas, native kicked off the weekend going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs in the series-opening game against No. 23 South Carolina. She finished 1-for-2 with a walk the following day before going 2-for-2 on Sunday against the Gamecocks, while launching her first collegiate home run and garnering two RBI to help the Aggies secure the series sweep.

In addition, Warren helped Texas A&M record its first SEC series sweep at Davis Diamond since the state-of-the-art facility opened against the Auburn Tigers on April 27-29, 2018.

The outfielder ranks second in the SEC and 16th in the nation with a .588 on-base percentage, while ranking eighth in the SEC with a .429 batting average.