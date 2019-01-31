COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's basketball team fell to #19 LSU on Wednesday night by a score of 72 to 57.



Guard Tremont Waters hit six three-pointers for the Tigers and finished with a game high 36 points.



TJ Starks and Josh Nebo both scored in double-figures for the Aggies, but 33 percent shooting from the field proved costly.



With the loss, A&M drops to 1-6 in SEC play. The team returns to action on Saturday with #1 Tennessee coming to town.



