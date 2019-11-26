COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior Ally Watt was named one of the 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, presented annually to the top player in collegiate soccer, the United Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday.

The Missouri Athletic Club's Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967. The list of semifinalists was based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches. Three finalists will be named the first week of December.

This season, Watt earned recognition as SEC Forward of the Year and All-SEC First Team. During the campaign, she picked up National Player of the Week recognition from United Soccer Coaches and TopDrawerSoccer.com as well as twice garnering SEC Offensive Player of the Week. She led the SEC with 16 goals and 39 points on the season. Watt’s goal tally is tied for 12th in the nation while her 39 points ranks 11th, despite missing two matches.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native is a three-time All-SEC First Team selection and she earned All-America First Team recognition from United Soccer Coaches in 2018.

She ranks sixth in Aggie history with 49 career goals. Her 110 career points also ranks in the top 10 at A&M.

Watt was a redshirt during the 2016 campaign while playing for the United States Under-20 Women's National Team. She played in 14 matches, including five matches at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup. Watt notched seven goals during her time with the United States U20 squad, including two tallies in World Cup action.

2019 MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists

Name

Class

Pos.

School

Amirah Ali

Jr.

F

Rutgers

Malia Berkely

Jr.

D

Florida State

Mikayla Collohan

Jr.

M

BYU

Kirsten Davis

Jr.

F

Texas Tech

Grace Fisk

Sr.

D

South Carolina

Elise Flake

Sr.

F

BYU

Jessie Fleming

Sr.

M

UCLA

Emily Fox

Jr.

D

North Carolina

Naomi Girma

So.

D

Stanford

Catarina Macario

Jr.

M

Stanford

Stasia Mallin

Sr.

D

Memphis

Tara McKeown

Jr.

F

Southern California

Brianna Pinto

So.

M

North Carolina

Alessia Russo

Jr.

F

North Carolina

Ally Watt

Sr.

F

Texas A&M