Weather Suspends Play at Auburn’s Tiger Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. — Inclement weather suspended third round play at the Tiger Invitational with the Texas A&M men’s golf team in 13th place on Tuesday at the Grand National Lake Course.

The teams will resume play at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Host Auburn continued to hold the lead at 26-under and Wilson Furr of Alabama led the way on the individual leaderboard at 10-under.

Two Aggies completed their rounds on Tuesday with junior Sam Bennett turning in a strong 3-under 69 and senior Dan Erickson posting a 1-over 73. The rest of the Aggies have competed 17-of-18 holes in the third round with senior Walker Lee at 1-over, sophomore William Paysse at 2-over and senior Brandon Smith at 3-over. Redshirt freshman Matthew Denton was 4-over through 16.