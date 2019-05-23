COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies were unable to muster the clutch hit, dropping a 2-0 decision to the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC Tournament second round game Wednesday morning at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Aggies squandered a gem by freshman Chris Weber who pitched 7.1 innings before allowing a hit. It marked the longest any pitcher has ever worked in the SEC Tournament before allowing their first hit. At last year’s tournament, Texas A&M’s John Doxakis no-hit Auburn for 7.0 innings before the Tigers’ first batter in the eighth singled.

Weber was relieved on the mound immediately after giving up the initial hit. The southpaw’s final line in the no-decision was 7.1 scoreless innings, scattering one hit and two walks while striking out four.

Joseph Menefee (3-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing a walk-off two-run home run by Cam Shepherd in the ninth.

The Aggies got the leadoff man aboard in each of the first three innings, including a game-starting double by Braden Shewmake, but they were unable to break the scoring seal. The Maroon & White finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the day.

UP NEXT

The Aggies play an elimination game Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. The Maroon & White face the loser of Wednesday afternoon’s game between Arkansas and Ole Miss.



SCORING SUMMARY

B9 | With two outs, John Cable gapped a single to left-center and Cam Shepherd hit a walk-off, two-run home run. UGA 2, A&M 0