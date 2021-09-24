Week 5 FNL Scoreboard & Highlights

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 6A
Bryan
Temple
Final
5A DI
(2) College Station
New Caney
Final
5A DII
Rudder
(8) Huntsville
Final
A&M Consolidated
Lamar Consolidated
Saturday, 6 pm
Brenham
Leander Glenn
Final
4A DII
Navasota
Yoakum
Final
Madisonville
Livingston
Final
3A DI
Cameron Yoe
Caldwell
Final
Rockdale
McGregor
Final
3A DII
Anderson-Shiro
Warren
Final
Buffalo
Rogers
Final
(1) Franklin
Lexington
Final
2A DI
Centerville
Bremond
Final
Leon
Cayuga
Final
Goesbeck
Normangee
Final
Hearne
Holland
Final
2A DII
(9) Burton
(2) Shiner
Final
Snook
Iola
Final
Somerville
Milano
Final
TAPPS
Brazos Christian
Lutheran North
FInal
Oakwood
Allen Academy
Final
St. Joe's
Conroe Northside
Final
Alpha Omega
Danbury
Final