Sports

Week 5 FNL Scoreboard & Highlights

Check out the best action from around the Brazos Valley in Week 5 of the 2021 season
Credit: KAGS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 6A 

Bryan
Temple
Final

5A DI

(2) College Station
New Caney
Final

5A DII

Rudder
(8) Huntsville
Final

A&M Consolidated
Lamar Consolidated
Saturday, 6 pm

Brenham
Leander Glenn
Final

4A DII

Navasota
Yoakum
Final

Madisonville
Livingston
Final

3A DI

Cameron Yoe
Caldwell
Final

Rockdale
McGregor
Final

3A DII

Anderson-Shiro
Warren
Final

Buffalo
Rogers
Final

(1) Franklin
Lexington
Final

2A DI

Centerville
Bremond
Final

Leon
Cayuga
Final

Goesbeck
Normangee
Final

Hearne
Holland
Final

2A DII

(9) Burton
(2) Shiner
Final

Snook
Iola
Final

Somerville
Milano
Final

TAPPS

Brazos Christian
Lutheran North
FInal

Oakwood
Allen Academy
Final

St. Joe's
Conroe Northside
Final

Alpha Omega
Danbury
Final

