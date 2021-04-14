Welcome the Coaching Staff for the 2021 Season

Coach Barnes was Glick’s first addition to the coaching staff and believes with his experience he will be a great addition

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC are excited to announce their coaches for the 2021 season. Clutch Entertainment is welcoming Head Coach Gareth Glick, Assistant Coach Zane Barnes, and Goal Keeper Coach David De La O.

Fans will remember Coach Glick as the Cavalry FC announced him as their head coach in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is no stranger to the Aggieland community as he graduated from Texas A&M in 2003 with his bachelors degree and completed his Masters in ‘05. Previously, Glick has been a Head Coach in the Conroe areas at Willis and Oak Ridge High Schools. In total he has racked up three District Coach of the Year titles, eight playoff appearances, and two district championships.

Coach Barnes was Glick’s first addition to the coaching staff and believes with his experience he will be a great addition. Barnes is currently the Head Men’s and Women’s Soccer Coach at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, Texas. He has been a full-time coach since 2019 after a successful playing career at ETBU where he was a four-year starter in goal for the Tigers.

Coach De La O is great asset to the Cavalry FC due to his experience and knowledge as a goal keeper coach. He holds a USSF D license as well as a certification as a goalkeeper coach from the Universidad Anahuac Mexico. During his 8 years as a coach, he has helped youth goalkeepers to position themselves in colleges and professional soccer teams in the U.S. and Mexico. In 2016 he joined the U.S. Youth Soccer organization as part of the Olympic Development Program where he provides trainings and educational sessions for youth goalkeepers.

All three coaches worked with General Manager, Sam Bytheway, in the off-season to not only build a team that will contend for the USL League Two Mid South Division title, but also bring experience and excitement to the Brazos Valley community.