COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball guard Wendell Mitchell earned Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week honors following his career performance against Arkansas, the league office announced Monday.

In the Aggies’ wins against No. 17 Auburn and Arkansas, Mitchell averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Mitchell matched his career high with 25 points against the Razorbacks as the Rockdale, Texas, native posted season highs in field goals made (8) and three-pointers made (5).

In the win at Auburn, Mitchell scored 14 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists. The senior gave the Aggies the lead for good with 15:46 remaining in the second half after making four consecutive free throws following two technical fouls called on the Tigers.

Mitchell and the Aggies return to action on Thursday at 6 p.m. as they begin the SEC Tournament against Missouri in Nashville, Tennessee.