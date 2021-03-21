Wilson tore her ACL, MCL and part of her meniscus as a sophomore. As a senior, she earned honorable mention All-American status

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There's no hesitation in Aaliyah Wilson's eyes as she drives to the rim against #5 South Carolina.

Wilson side-stepped a defender and jumped right into one of the nation's leading shot blockers, Aliyah Boston. Wilson made the layup, and that proved to the be game-sealing bucket to secure the Aggies first ever regular season SEC Championship.

Two years ago however, the thought of doing that would have seemed impossible to Wilson.

"I knew, and I think my teammates knew the severity of the injury as well because their reactions," Wilson tells KAGS. "It was funny but at the same time, I was like dang, I think I'm out."

On a routine defensive play against UC Riverside, Wilson landed awkwardly on her left leg. She tore her ACL, MCL & part of her meniscus on the play.

Wilson, who sat the previous season while redshirting after transferring to A&M from Arkansas, was back on the bench in street clothes less than 10 games into her Aggie career.

"Even though I was rehabbing, I hated not knowing what I'd feel when I finally got back on the court," she says. "It was the feeling of it just being up in the air, like what more can I do? What am I not doing?"

After 10-plus months of rehab, Wilson was cleared to play again. She had to wear a massive knee brace, and says she was only operating at about 50 percent capacity.

"I wasn't the same player I was before that but I found ways each to help us, whether it was rebounding or defending. Whatever I had in me, whatever I was able to do, I tried to do it my best."

It took Wilson another full offseason of rehab to fully trust her knee again. When she did, her game took off.

"She had complete confidence," Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair says. "Being able to create off the bounce, being able to create with help of teammates, and having that innate ability to score in a lot of ways, that's what Wilson has."

Wilson led the SEC Champion Aggies in scoring, steals and blocks this season. She earned honorable mention All-American status and was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

Coach Blair says he's coached some pretty special shooting guards at Texas A&M before, but none had the combination of offense and defense like Wilson.

"People tend to count people out when they face injuries, especially ones to that extent," she says. "It definitely added fuel to the fire, motivated me to attack rehab and make myself better as a player."

Just like Wilson attacked rehab, she attacked the USC defender on that game-winning play. Wilson jumped off her once-injured left knee to make Aggie history.

