Williams Adds Bede to Aggie Basketball Coaching Staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball third-year head coach Buzz Williams has hired former Virginia Tech standout Wabissa Bede to his staff as a program aide, it was announced Tuesday.

In his role, Bede will assist with all aspects of the program, recruiting organization, student-athlete development, advanced analytics and camps.

“It’s rare that as a head coach you get the opportunity to recruit, coach, and then work with a player on the same coaching staff,” Williams said. “Knowing that, it means a great deal to me personally and professionally to add Wabissa Bede to our staff as he begins his coaching career.

“Coach Bede not only knows our culture from his two years playing for us, but he exemplifies all of the foundational things we as an organization want to be about that are also in line with Texas A&M’s Core Values. He will be a valued addition to our staff, and I have no doubt that his long-lasting loyalty to our program will be ever apparent in his new forming relationships with the players and their families.”

Bede was a four-year letterwinner for the Hokies from 2017-2021 where he helped Virginia Tech to three NCAA Tournament appearances, and amassed 453 points, 279 rebounds, 351 assists, 97 steals and 30 blocks in 117 games.

As a junior in 2019-20, the North Andover, Massachusetts, native registered 177 assists with just 53 turnovers for the nation’s sixth-best assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.34. His 5.53 assists per game ranked fourth in the ACC and his 177 total assists ranks as the third-most in a season in Virginia Tech history.