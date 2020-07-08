x
Former Aggie star Chennedy Carter sets Atlanta Dream rookie record with 35 points

Credit: @ChennedyCarter - Twitter

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the Seattle Storm made all 10 of their free throws at the end to fend of the Atlanta Storm 93-92. The Storm made 25 of 27 foul shots, and the Dream made three 3-pointers in the final 13.5 seconds. Rookie Chennedy Carter led the Dream with a career-high 35 points. Carter finished 11-of-17 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all 10 of her free throws. The last player in the WNBA with 35 or more points in a regular-season game was the Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell who scored 38 points against the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 8, 2019.