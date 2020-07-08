BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the Seattle Storm made all 10 of their free throws at the end to fend of the Atlanta Storm 93-92. The Storm made 25 of 27 foul shots, and the Dream made three 3-pointers in the final 13.5 seconds. Rookie Chennedy Carter led the Dream with a career-high 35 points. Carter finished 11-of-17 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all 10 of her free throws. The last player in the WNBA with 35 or more points in a regular-season game was the Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell who scored 38 points against the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 8, 2019.
Former Aggie star Chennedy Carter sets Atlanta Dream rookie record with 35 points
