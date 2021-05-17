Women’s Basketball Hires Greg Brown as Assistant Coach

Brown brings a wealth of Division I coaching experience to Aggieland, including seven years as the head coach of his alma mater, Lipscomb, from 2012-2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair announced the hiring of 14-year Division I coaching veteran Greg Brown to the coaching staff on Monday.

“I took my time with this decision because I wanted to make sure we brought in someone that catered to what our players needed,” Blair said. “We wanted someone that could step right in and continue with the development of our young post players. This was of utmost importance to me. We wanted to continue being one of the most defensively sound teams in the conference, while utilizing our athletically ability more. Greg’s willingness and familiarity to work with our staff on these things made him a perfect fit.”

“My family and I are extremely excited to be here at Texas A&M,” Brown said. “Coach Blair and his staff are people that I've had a tremendous amount of respect for over the years, both on and off the floor, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with them. A lesson that I carry with me from Coach Summitt is that you win with people. I'm aware of the excellence that is expected here. I'm looking forward to being a part of the tradition of greatness at A&M. My family and I know that the Aggie community is a special one and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Brown brings a wealth of Division I coaching experience to Aggieland, including seven years as the head coach of his alma mater, Lipscomb, from 2012-2019, and two seasons as an assistant coach for the legendary Hall of Famer Pat Summitt. Brown becomes the 23rd assistant coach for the program since 1984.

“Greg Brown is a student of the game. He is a throwback that studies and understands the history of the sport,” Blair said. “His time with Don Meyer at Lipscomb and then there as the head coach, assisting the legendary Pat Summitt at Tennessee and Joi Williams at UCF cemented that. He is a developer of young people on and off the court. His energy to build champions is exactly what I, my staff and our young ladies need. His wife Teresa, along with his sons Cole and Carter, will add even more to Aggieland and fit in perfectly with our family.”

During his stint as head coach of Lipscomb, Brown's players earned the program’s first ever Atlantic Sun Player of the Year, three ASUN All-Conference nods, five ASUN All-Freshman honors, eight ASUN Academic All-Conference selections, nine ASUN Players of the Week, one ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year and an ASUN Newcomer of the Year award.

Throughout his tenure at Lipscomb, Brown's teams ranked at or near the top of the ASUN in several scoring and shooting categories. In the 2014-15 season, the Lady Bisons led the ASUN in 3-point field goal percentage. The mark of 35.8 percent was good enough for 32nd in the nation. The team's 8.1 3-point field goals per game placed them second in the conference and 15th in the nation.

In the summer of 2013 Brown was selected as one of 30 coaches across the country to participate in the Center for Coaching Excellence, a leadership program sponsored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Prior to being tabbed head coach at Lipscomb, Brown was the associate head coach at the University of Central Florida. He spent five seasons at UCF, helping lead the Knights to two Conference USA championships in 2009 and 2011 along with two bids into the NCAA Tournament. He joined head coach Joi Williams’ staff in April 2007 as an assistant coach and was elevated to associate head coach in June 2009.

Following the 2011 season, Brown was selected to speak as the Assistant Basketball Coaches Symposium A Step Up: Chicago 2011. Brown spoke about scouting and game plan development at the convention, which is designed as a career and professional development opportunity for women’s basketball coaches.

For two seasons, Brown worked with women’s basketball pioneer and legend Pat Summitt at Tennessee, first serving as a graduate assistant before being promoted to assistant coach in 2003-04. During that time, the Lady Volunteers compiled a record of 64-9, earned two Southeastern Conference Championships and were twice the runners-up in the NCAA Championship Game. His responsibilities at Tennessee included coaching post players, highlighted by several current WNBA players such as the 2004 Kodak All-America selection Shyra Ely.

A 1993 Lipscomb University graduate with a degree in political science, Brown began his coaching career as a student assistant under former Bisons men’s basketball head coach Don Meyer.

Brown has spoken across the country at numerous Fellowship of Christian Athletes events and clinics. He also has published an article in American Basketball Quarterly on developing low post players at Tennessee and also writes a regular blog on coaching while being asked to speak at clinics. In 2013 he was chosen to speak at the Tennessee Basketball Coaches Association alongside Stan Van Gundy, Tom Izzo and Holly Warlick.

Prior to UCF, Brown serve as head girls’ basketball coach at Goodpasture Christian School in Nashville. He also led Friendship Christian School girls’ basketball team to three district championships, a regional championship and a sub-state title. He earned two District 8A Coach of the Year awards.

In 2015, Brown released the book "Best Things I've Seen in Coaching" chronicling the time he spent with Coach Summitt and Coach Meyer and the coaching thoughts, quotes, and ideas he gained from the two legendary figures along the way.