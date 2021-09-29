Women’s Basketball Lands 12 Games on National Television

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champion Texas A&M women’s basketball team will be featured in 12 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, the league announced on Wednesday.
The Aggies’ national docket is set to be broadcast on SEC Network and is highlighted by games at home against Texas (Dec. 5), Vanderbilt (Dec. 30), Arkansas (Feb. 3), Alabama (Feb. 20) and South Carolina (Feb. 24).
All other games at home will be streamed on SEC Network+. The Paradise Jam will be streamed on ESPN3 or ESPN+.
Last year, the team went on to set a program best .893 winning percentage with a 25-3 record. The Aggies won their first ever SEC regular season title and return eight players from last year’s squad, including two starters.
Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.
2021-22 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
TV Designation
Time (CT)
Nov. 3
Oklahoma Baptist (Exh.)
TBA
7:00 PM
Nov. 9
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
SECN+
7:00 PM
Nov. 11
Southern
SECN+
7:00 PM
Nov. 15
DePaul
SECN+
7:00 PM
Nov. 18
SFA
SECN+
7:00 PM
Nov. 25
Pittsburgh
ESPN3/ESPN+
7:00 PM
Nov. 26
South Dakota
ESPN3/ESPN+
7:00 PM
Nov. 27
Northwestern
ESPN3/ESPN+
7:00 PM
Dec. 1
Little Rock
SECN+
11:00 AM
Dec. 5
Texas
SECN
3:00 PM
Dec. 9
Texas Southern
SECN+
7:00 PM
Dec. 12
at TCU
TBA
1:00 PM
Dec. 19
Rice
SECN+
2:00 PM
Dec. 20
UTSA
SECN+
2:00 PM
Dec. 30
Vanderbilt
SECN
8:00 PM
Jan. 2
at LSU
TBA
2:00 PM
Jan. 6
at Tennessee
SECN
5:30 PM
Jan. 9
Florida
SECN+
2:00 PM
Jan. 13
at South Carolina
SECN
6:00 PM
Jan. 16
Auburn
SECN
4:00 PM
Jan. 20
Ole Miss
SECN+
7:00 PM
Jan. 23
at Missouri
SECN
5:00 PM
Jan. 30
at Mississippi State
SECN
3:00 PM
Feb. 3
Arkansas
SECN
8:00 PM
Feb. 6
at Kentucky
SECN
11:00 AM
Feb. 13
LSU
SECN+
2:00 PM
Feb. 17
at Ole Miss
SECN
8:00 PM
Feb. 20
Alabama
SECN
5:00 PM
Feb. 24
South Carolina
SECN
7:30 PM
Feb. 27
at Georgia
TBA
1:00 PM