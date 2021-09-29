Women’s Basketball Lands 12 Games on National Television

Last year, the team went on to set a program best .893 winning percentage with a 25-3 record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champion Texas A&M women’s basketball team will be featured in 12 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Aggies’ national docket is set to be broadcast on SEC Network and is highlighted by games at home against Texas (Dec. 5), Vanderbilt (Dec. 30), Arkansas (Feb. 3), Alabama (Feb. 20) and South Carolina (Feb. 24).

All other games at home will be streamed on SEC Network+. The Paradise Jam will be streamed on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

Last year, the team went on to set a program best .893 winning percentage with a 25-3 record. The Aggies won their first ever SEC regular season title and return eight players from last year’s squad, including two starters.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

2021-22 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

TV Designation

Time (CT)

Nov. 3

Oklahoma Baptist (Exh.)

TBA

7:00 PM

Nov. 9

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

SECN+

7:00 PM

Nov. 11

Southern

SECN+

7:00 PM

Nov. 15

DePaul

SECN+

7:00 PM

Nov. 18

SFA

SECN+

7:00 PM

Nov. 25

Pittsburgh

ESPN3/ESPN+

7:00 PM

Nov. 26

South Dakota

ESPN3/ESPN+

7:00 PM

Nov. 27

Northwestern

ESPN3/ESPN+

7:00 PM

Dec. 1

Little Rock

SECN+

11:00 AM

Dec. 5

Texas

SECN

3:00 PM

Dec. 9

Texas Southern

SECN+

7:00 PM

Dec. 12

at TCU

TBA

1:00 PM

Dec. 19

Rice

SECN+

2:00 PM

Dec. 20

UTSA

SECN+

2:00 PM

Dec. 30

Vanderbilt

SECN

8:00 PM

Jan. 2

at LSU

TBA

2:00 PM

Jan. 6

at Tennessee

SECN

5:30 PM

Jan. 9

Florida

SECN+

2:00 PM

Jan. 13

at South Carolina

SECN

6:00 PM

Jan. 16

Auburn

SECN

4:00 PM

Jan. 20

Ole Miss

SECN+

7:00 PM

Jan. 23

at Missouri

SECN

5:00 PM

Jan. 30

at Mississippi State

SECN

3:00 PM

Feb. 3

Arkansas

SECN

8:00 PM

Feb. 6

at Kentucky

SECN

11:00 AM

Feb. 13

LSU

SECN+

2:00 PM

Feb. 17

at Ole Miss

SECN

8:00 PM

Feb. 20

Alabama

SECN

5:00 PM

Feb. 24

South Carolina

SECN

7:30 PM

Feb. 27

at Georgia

TBA