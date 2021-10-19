Women’s Basketball Picked to Finish Third in Preseason SEC Media Poll

Earlier today, the Aggies were tabbed as the No. 23 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The defending Southeastern Conference regular season Champion Texas A&M women’s basketball team was predicted to finish third in the SEC by a panel of both SEC and national media members on Tuesday.

The Aggies are led for the 19th season by head coach Gary Blair, who coached A&M to its fifth conference title during his tenure last season. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Maroon & White posted its best regular season winning percentage (89.3%) and a perfect 13-0 record at home.

Returning to the roster are eight players from last year’s championship squad, including starters Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon and reigning SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Destiny Pitts. Wells and Pitts both made the decision to return to Aggieland this summer the utilize the extra year granted by the NCAA.

Wells currently holds the best 3-point field goal percentage in program history (36.9%) and has over 100 games of experience in the Maroon & White. Pitts made her mark in the Aggie record book last season by recording the best 3-point shooting season in A&M, converting 46.2% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Nixon proved her prowess in clutch time in her first season on the court for Texas A&M. The New York native sank three game-winning shots throughout the year, including the iconic buzzer beater against Iowa State that capped off her 35-point, seven-assist performance to send the Aggies to their third-straight Sweet 16.

Also joining the A&M roster are transfers Aaliyah Patty (Ohio State), Sydnee Roby (Miami) and Qadashah Hoppie (St. John’s). Patty and Roby have amassed 130 games combined at the Division I level, while Hoppie brings a Big East Freshman of the Year trophy and a Big East Second Team selection with her to Aggieland.

South Carolina was chosen to finish as the champions of the league, while Rhyne Howard of Kentucky was picked as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year.

Earlier today, the Aggies were tabbed as the No. 23 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll. For the full AP poll click here.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

SEC Preseason Media Poll

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2.Tennessee

3. Texas A&M

4. Kentucky

5. Georgia

6. Arkansas

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Mississippi State

10. Alabama

11. Missouri

12. Florida

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Preseason All-SEC

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina