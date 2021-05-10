Women’s Basketball Schedules Thanksgiving Tournament in Virgin Islands

The Aggies are 3-3 all-time in the tourney.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball is scheduled to take part in the 2021 Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center on Nov. 25-27.

The 2021 Southeastern Conference Champions are joined by a loaded field, which includes Arizona (Pac-12), DePaul (Big East), Northwestern (Big Ten), Pittsburgh (ACC), Rutgers (Big Ten), South Dakota (Summit) and Vanderbilt (SEC).

All games will be streamed live on ESPN3 or ESPN+. The event gives teams a guaranteed three games, splitting the field into two, four-team tournaments. The champion of each division will be determined by best record, with scoring margin as the tiebreaker. The full game schedule will be announced at a later date.

Texas A&M will be making its third appearance at the Paradise Jam. The Maroon & White came took home third in the 2013 Island Division and second in the 2007 St. John Division. The Aggies are 3-3 all-time in the tourney.