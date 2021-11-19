Women’s Basketball to Host Alumni Reunion Jan. 15-16

On Jan. 16, there will be a luncheon for alumni at Reed Arena, followed by a recognition at the game versus Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Head coach Gary Blair and the women’s basketball program is set to host a reunion for all former women’s basketball players on Jan. 15-16, culminating with an on-court recognition at Reed Arena during the matchup versus Auburn on Jan. 16.

Blair and the Aggies are asking all former players of the program to return to Aggieland to be honored by the 12th Man. On Oct. 28, Blair announced that this season would be the last of his legendary career. Since his appointment in 2003, Blair has led the Maroon & White to five conference titles, more than 430 victories and the 2011 NCAA Championship.

Alumni returning to Aggieland will be able to attend practice on Jan. 15 and will have the opportunity to attend an alumni event at the Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club later that evening.

On Jan. 16, there will be a luncheon for alumni at Reed Arena, followed by a recognition at the game versus Auburn at 4 p.m. CT. Also, in attendance will be current members of the Auburn coaching staff, Johnnie Harris and Bob Starkey, who served as assistants under Blair at Texas A&M, as well as former player Damitria Buchanan, who played for Blair from 2007-10.