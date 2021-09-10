Women’s Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule

Texas A&M opens the regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 9) inside the friendly confines of Reed Arena.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball unveiled it’s 13-game non-conference slate on Friday, featuring a matchup with in-state rival Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Dec. 5 at Reed Arena.

The Aggies host an exhibition matchup against Oklahoma Baptist on Nov. 3 at Reed Arena to put the finishing touches on the preseason. Texas A&M opens the regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 9) inside the friendly confines of Reed Arena.

The Maroon & White then host Southern (Nov. 11), DePaul (Nov. 15) and the reigning Southland Conference Champions SFA (Nov. 18) before traveling to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to take part in the 2021 Paradise Jam.

While at the Paradise Jam, the Aggies take on Pittsburgh (Nov. 25), South Dakota (Nov. 26) and Northwestern (Nov. 27). When the team returns to Aggieland, it hosts Little Rock (Dec. 1), Texas (Dec. 5) and Texas Southern (Dec. 9). Texas A&M makes a quick trip to Fort Worth, Texas, to play TCU (Dec. 12), and finishes non-conference play at home against Rice (Dec. 19) and UTSA (Dec. 20).

Last season, the reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champions went undefeated in non-conference play for the first time in program history, going 9-0 to open the year. Of those nine wins, came two ranked victories and the greatest offensive performance in team annals when A&M scored a program-best 112 points against Northwestern State.

The Aggies are set for a rematch of last year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge with long-time rival Texas. This season’s installment takes place at Reed Arena. The Maroon & White bested the Longhorns 66-61 on their home court last year, and now boast a 14-5 record against Texas in the past 19 meetings between the two. The SEC dominated the challenge in 2020, going 7-1 against the Big 12.

Times and television information for the 2021-22 schedule will be released at a later date.

2021-22 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Arena (Location)

Nov. 3

Oklahoma Baptist (Exh.)

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Nov. 9

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Nov. 11

Southern

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Nov. 15

DePaul

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Nov. 18

SFA

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Nov. 25

Pittsburgh

UVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Nov. 26

South Dakota

UVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Nov. 27

Northwestern

UVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Dec. 1

Little Rock

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Dec. 5

Texas

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Dec. 9

Texas Southern

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Dec. 12

TCU

Schollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

Dec. 19

Rice

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Dec. 20

UTSA

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Dec. 30

Vanderbilt

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Jan. 2

at LSU

Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.)

Jan. 6

at Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Jan. 9

Florida

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Jan. 13

at South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)

Jan. 16

Auburn

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Jan. 20

Ole Miss

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Jan. 23

at Missouri

Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.)

Jan. 30

at Mississippi State

Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.)

Feb. 3

Arkansas

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 6

at Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, Ken.)

Feb. 13

LSU

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 17

at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Feb. 20

Alabama

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 24

South Carolina

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 27

at Georgia