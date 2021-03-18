Women’s Golf Preps for Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

Texas A&M will go head-to-head with 16 other programs, including No. 1 ranked South Carolina and No. 6 ranked Ole Miss.

ATLANTA — Texas A&M women’s golf returns to the course for its third tournament of the spring season from March 19-21 at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

The Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic is one of the oldest sporting events in women’s intercollegiate athletics, with this season marking the 49th installment. The tournament consists of 54 holes of stroke play, with 18 holes of play each day. The tournament will be played on the par-72, 6302-yard UGA Golf Course.

Head coach Andrea Gaston is bringing a lineup that features seniors Courtney Dow, Amber Park, and Ava Schwienteck, junior Brooke Tyree, and sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio.

Last fall, Courtney Dow finished tied for seventh at the Liz Murphy Fall Collegiate Classic on the very same UGA Golf Course. The senior currently leads the team with a 73.83 scoring average through her first 6 rounds of the season.

