COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was selected to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Norman Regional, held at Jimmie Austin Golf Club May 6-8. The Aggies have reached the NCAA Regionals 19 straight seasons.
"I am thrilled that this team gets another opportunity to go out and compete," said Texas A&M head coach Andrea Gaston. "We have worked hard all season to put ourselves in a position to qualify for regionals, and it is exciting that we get to continue our season in Norman."
The Aggies were an at-large selection, earning the No. 14 seed in the Norman Region. Texas A&M is one of 18 teams, along with six individuals, selected to play the par 72 / 6,407-yard course for the 54-hole, three-day tournament.
The top six team finishers, and top three individuals not on an advancing team, continue on to the NCAA Championships, held from May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. Texas A&M is looking for its first trip to the NCAA final site since 2015—and Gaston, in her first year at Texas A&M, to extend her streak of 21 straight trips to the finals.
The NCAA Championship format features the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on those teams after 54 holes playing a final round of stroke play on Monday. After 72 holes of competition, the top eight teams will square off in a match-play format to determine a national champion. The final three days of the championship are televised live by the Golf Channel.
2019 NCAA Norman Regional
Teams:
- Texas (Big 12 Conference)
- Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)
- Florida
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma
- TCU
- Pepperdine
- Purdue
- Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)
- Texas Tech
- Mississippi State
- Virginia Tech
- NC State
- Texas A&M
- UTSA (Conference USA)
- UNC-Wilmington (Colonial Athletic Association)
- Sam Houston State (Southland Conference)
- Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference)
Individuals:
- Michaela Fletcher –Memphis
- Lauren Cox –North Texas
- Brigitte Dunne – SMU
- Lianna Bailey – Oklahoma State
- Han-Hsuan Yu – Oklahoma State
- Lorena Tseng –Tulsa