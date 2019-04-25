COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was selected to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Norman Regional, held at Jimmie Austin Golf Club May 6-8. The Aggies have reached the NCAA Regionals 19 straight seasons.

"I am thrilled that this team gets another opportunity to go out and compete," said Texas A&M head coach Andrea Gaston. "We have worked hard all season to put ourselves in a position to qualify for regionals, and it is exciting that we get to continue our season in Norman."

The Aggies were an at-large selection, earning the No. 14 seed in the Norman Region. Texas A&M is one of 18 teams, along with six individuals, selected to play the par 72 / 6,407-yard course for the 54-hole, three-day tournament.

The top six team finishers, and top three individuals not on an advancing team, continue on to the NCAA Championships, held from May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. Texas A&M is looking for its first trip to the NCAA final site since 2015—and Gaston, in her first year at Texas A&M, to extend her streak of 21 straight trips to the finals.

The NCAA Championship format features the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on those teams after 54 holes playing a final round of stroke play on Monday. After 72 holes of competition, the top eight teams will square off in a match-play format to determine a national champion. The final three days of the championship are televised live by the Golf Channel.

2019 NCAA Norman Regional

Teams:

Texas (Big 12 Conference) Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference) Florida Arizona State Oklahoma TCU Pepperdine Purdue Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference) Texas Tech Mississippi State Virginia Tech NC State Texas A&M UTSA (Conference USA) UNC-Wilmington (Colonial Athletic Association) Sam Houston State (Southland Conference) Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference)

Individuals: