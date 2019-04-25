COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was selected to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Norman Regional, held at Jimmie Austin Golf Club May 6-8. The Aggies have reached the NCAA Regionals 19 straight seasons.

"I am thrilled that this team gets another opportunity to go out and compete," said Texas A&M head coach Andrea Gaston. "We have worked hard all season to put ourselves in a position to qualify for regionals, and it is exciting that we get to continue our season in Norman."

The Aggies were an at-large selection, earning the No. 14 seed in the Norman Region. Texas A&M is one of 18 teams, along with six individuals, selected to play the par 72 / 6,407-yard course for the 54-hole, three-day tournament.

The top six team finishers, and top three individuals not on an advancing team, continue on to the NCAA Championships, held from May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. Texas A&M is looking for its first trip to the NCAA final site since 2015—and Gaston, in her first year at Texas A&M, to extend her streak of 21 straight trips to the finals.

The NCAA Championship format features the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on those teams after 54 holes playing a final round of stroke play on Monday. After 72 holes of competition, the top eight teams will square off in a match-play format to determine a national champion. The final three days of the championship are televised live by the Golf Channel.

2019 NCAA Norman Regional

Teams:

  1. Texas (Big 12 Conference)
  2. Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)
  3. Florida
  4. Arizona State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. TCU
  7. Pepperdine
  8. Purdue
  9. Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Mississippi State
  12. Virginia Tech
  13. NC State
  14. Texas A&M
  15. UTSA (Conference USA)
  16. UNC-Wilmington (Colonial Athletic Association)
  17. Sam Houston State (Southland Conference)
  18. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference)

 

Individuals:

  1. Michaela Fletcher –Memphis
  2. Lauren Cox –North Texas
  3. Brigitte Dunne – SMU
  4. Lianna Bailey – Oklahoma State
  5. Han-Hsuan Yu – Oklahoma State
  6. Lorena Tseng –Tulsa