Women’s Golf Tied for Third at Schooner Classic, Fernández García-Poggio Leads the Way

The Maroon & White sank 21 birdies as a team and posted the second most parred holes (125)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf is tied for third after the first 36 holes of the Schooner Fall Classic at the Par-70 6,112-yard Belmar Golf Club on Sunday. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio stands tied for fourth after carding a 1-under 139 through two rounds.

“I thought we looked good out of the gate this morning,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were a bit fatigued this afternoon, and combined with the wind, we had some scores really get inflated. I was proud of the way we battled all day, and we gave ourselves a great chance to have a good finish tomorrow.”

The Aggies (+8) sit behind No. 3 Oklahoma State (-11) and No. 32 Illinois (+6) and are tied with Florida State (+8). The Maroon & White sank 21 birdies as a team and posted the second most parred holes (125) of any squad in the field.

Fernández García-Poggio, who is coming off her first collegiate title at the Sam Golden Invitational, is in the top five and only four strokes back of Oklahoma State’s Caley McGinty for the lead. The junior made up ground, leaping 21 spots in the player leaderboards after the first round. The Spaniard shot a 2-under 68 in the second 18 of the day, sinking three birdies on the back nine.

Zoe Slaughter is tied for 19th, boasting a 2-over 142 heading into the final round. Jennie Park is also in the top 25, standing tied for 24th with a 4-over 144 two-round score.

Adela Cernousek and Ava Schwienteck are tied for 44th and 53rd, respectively.