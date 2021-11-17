Women’s Hoops to Host SFA Thursday Night

The Maroon & White are led by Jordan Nixon who is averaging 18.3 points and 5.0 assists per game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 24 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face off against Stephen F. Austin Thursday night at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Head coach Gary Blair will be facing off against his first head coaching spot, having coached the Ladyjacks from 1985-93. The Aggie legend went 210-43 while at SFA and won 13 conference titles to begin his hall-of-fame career.

The Aggies (3-0) continue the 2021-22 campaign after a 95-75 win against DePaul on Monday night. A&M dominated the game with an assertive effort from the bench, outscoring the Blue Demon second unit 19-0.

The Maroon & White are led by Jordan Nixon who is averaging 18.3 points and 5.0 assists per game. Kayla Wells is averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting at a 52.9% clip. Destiny Pitts, one of the country’s most accurate shooters, is draining 60.0% of her 3-pointers to lead the Aggies.

Led by head coach Mark Kellogg, the Ladyjacks (3-0) return to Aggieland following a record-breaking 2020-21 season where they held a 24-3 record and won both the Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles. SFA is led by Stephanie Visscher, who scored her 1000th point for the Ladyjacks on Monday.

This is the 20th all-time matchup between SFA and Texas A&M, with the Ladyjacks leading 13-6 in the series.