WOMEN'S SINGLES: A&M Makarova advances to Round of 32 at NCAA Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Texas A&M women’s tennis graduate Tatiana Makarova dominated No. 13 Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State by a 6-3, 6-0 margin and advanced to the NCAA Individual Championships singles round of 32 for the first time in her career on Monday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Junior and eighth-ranked Carson Branstine battled, but ultimately came up short in a 7-5, 6-2 contest against No. 44 Natasha Subhash of Virginia.

Following her win Monday morning, Makarova improves to 32-3 overall in singles with a 5-2 ledger in tournament matches. Additionally, she becomes the ninth player in program history to win a match in the NCAA singles tournament and earns a place in the round of 32 for the first time since Katya Townsend did so in the 2019 season. In defeat, Branstine completes her 2022 season with a 17-9 overall record highlighted by 14 head-to-head ranked victories.

Makarova found herself in an early deficit after dropping the first game of the match on Siemers’ serve and falling behind 0-40 in her own opening service game. Makarova overcame Siemers’ advantage and managed to hold serve, sparking the Moscow, Russia, native’s attack through the remainder of the first set. She won five-of-seven remaining games and took the opening frame by a 6-3 margin. Her success towards the end of the first stanza served as fodder for the second, as Makarova rattled off six-straight games to secure her opening round match by a dominant 6-3, 6-0 score.

Makarova’s victory marked the second-highest ranked win of her career, surpassed only by her three-set triumph over Florida State’s Giulia Pairone in the 2021 NCAA Tournament round of 16. Makarova recorded her 105th career singles win Monday, maintaining the No. 3 spot in the A&M record book.

In the second match of the day, Branstine pulled ahead early against Subhash and took a 3-1 lead into her third service game of the match. Subhash responded by winning four consecutive games, but Branstine continued to battle in the back-and-forth affair. Despite forcing her opponent into six 40-all no-ad points throughout the opening frame, Branstine dropped the first set by a 7-5 margin. Shubash took the momentum from her first set win and finalized her victory following a 6-2 performance in the second.

UP NEXT

Makarova continues play in the NCAA singles draw on Tuesday, as she prepares to take on No. 55 Fiona Crawley of North Carolina in the round of 32. Additionally, Makarova joins senior Jayci Goldsmith in the doubles tournament round of 32 against No. 18 Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva. Both matches from the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex will begin at first serve times to be announced through the team’s social media platforms.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On Monday’s matches…

“Tatiana had an excellent showing today against Ohio State star Irina Cantos Siemers. To be a seeded individual that decisively is very impressive to say the least. Tatiana will have an opportunity on Tuesday to become the first player in program history to claim All-America honors in both singles and doubles twice. Meanwhile, Carson had a tough one today. There were a ton of no-ad games that didn’t go her way, which ultimately made the difference in her match. Overall, I’m proud of the effort that both of our players put in today, and I’m looking forward to having a strong day tomorrow.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex – Champaign, Illinois

SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 64

#24 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #13 Irina Cantos Siemers (OSU) 6-3, 6-0