Women’s Tennis Matches Against Tennessee and Ole Miss Scheduled

The original matches were postponed due to Covid-19 concerns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of two women’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Tennessee at Texas A&M match postponed on March 12 and the Ole Miss at Texas A&M match postponed on March 7 have been rescheduled for the following dates:

• Wednesday, April 14 Tennessee at Texas A&M 10:00 a.m. CT

• Friday, April 16 Ole Miss at Texas A&M 10:00 a.m. CT