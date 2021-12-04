x
Women’s Tennis Matches Against Tennessee and Ole Miss Scheduled

The original matches were postponed due to Covid-19 concerns
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of two women’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

 

The Tennessee at Texas A&M match postponed on March 12 and the Ole Miss at Texas A&M match postponed on March 7 have been rescheduled for the following dates:

 

•             Wednesday, April 14       Tennessee at Texas A&M             10:00 a.m. CT

•             Friday, April 16                  Ole Miss at Texas A&M                  10:00 a.m. CT

 

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.