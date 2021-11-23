Wydermyer Named Mackey Award Finalist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the second straight season, Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer was named a 2021 Mackey Award Finalist, given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end, announced by ESPN on behalf of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). Wydermyer is joined on the list by Colorado State's Trey McBride and Iowa State's Charlie Kolar.



Wydermyer has established himself as one of the top tight ends not only in the nation, but in Texas A&M football history. He holds the all-time A&M record among tight ends in career receptions (114), receiving yards (1,444) and touchdown catches (16), while also ranking in the top 16 among all Aggies. On the season, the Dickinson, Texas native leads all SEC tight ends with 36 receptions and is second with 491 yards.



The 2021 John Mackey Award recipient will be presented live on Dec. 9, 2021 at The Home Depot College Football Awards at 6 p.m. on ESPN. All future announcements can be found at www.johnmackeyaward.com and on the official Twitter account: @JohnMackeyAward.



Wydermyer and the No. 14 Aggies will close out the regular season Saturday, traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at 6 p.m. on ESPN.