Yordan Alvarez is a one-man wrecking crew for the Houston Astros

The 25-year-old hit two home runs, including a grand slam, against the Brewers in a 12-1 victory on Monday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros got off to a slower start than usual this season, thanks mainly to the absence of Jose Altuve from the lineup—he was injured in the WBC when his thumb was broken on an errant pitch from Team USA’s Daniel Bard. Altuve had surgery and missed the first 43 games of the season but returned to the Astros this past weekend just as they were amid their current eight-game winning streak. Thankfully for Houston, other Astros stars stepped up in his absence and continue to produce highlights every night. Monday night’s hero was Yordan Alvarez.

In their latest victory, the red-hot Astros bashed five home runs en route to a 12-2 victory over Milwaukee, with Alvarez bashing two, including a score-busting grand slam in the sixth inning off Brewers reliever Hoby Milner to put the Astros up 10-1.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Astros wherever you get your podcasts!

Hosts Brett Chancey and Eric Huysman of the Locked On Astros podcast discussed the team’s latest victory and the feat they accomplished.

Huysman and Chancey talked about how Yordan Alvarez is the guy on the Astros you don’t want to pitch to. They discussed how Alvarez is that type of player in the regular season and in the playoffs and that he doesn’t shrink under pressure. In fact, he seems to thrive on it.

Even Brewers manager Craig Counsell was impressed, saying, “I mean, he's one of the best hitters in the league. I don't care what pitcher we're putting in there. It's a challenge for anybody.”

Alvarez’s other home run came an inning before and was the second of the fifth inning off Brewers’ starter Corbin Burnes, who also gave up a lead-off solo shot to Mauricio Dubón. Burnes also surrendered solo shots to Corey Julks and Martin Maldonado in the second inning. Burnes gave up five runs in five innings—four from those solo shots—and got the loss.

Alvarez said after the game via MLB.com, “I think when I get to the stadium, and I feel comfortable in the batter’s box, good things can happen. I was seeing the ball really well, and that’s what can happen.” He’s batting .305/.399/.616 with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in this season.

Monday’s game was his 14th career multi-homer game which ties him with former Astro George Springer for fifth most in franchise history. Chancey and Huysman discussed how Alvarez is not just hitting home runs. He’s a complete hitter. He also has 11 doubles and has drawn 21 walks in 41 games played.

Manager Dusty Baker said after the game, “We were due for one of those. We had a big offensive output and hit some balls out of the ballpark, which we hadn’t been doing much.”

Second baseman Dubón said about Alvarez, “He just keeps proving and proving he’s the best hitter in the league, and he’s humble about it, too. Watching him go about his business every day, it’s unreal. He hit two balls 110 [mph], and I think even his outs were loud. Like I said before, he’s the best hitter in the game.”

Houston has two more games in Milwaukee, and then they head to Oakland to feast up the 10-win Athletics. And who knows? By the time that series is over, Yordan Alvarez could have 20 home runs, and the Astros might be back in first place again.