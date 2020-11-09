Young Navasota Team Growing Up Week by Week

Casey Dacus knew his team was talented, but he didn't think they could put it together this quickly

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota graduated a ton of talent in 2019, and the Rattlers had to rely on young players to replace that talent in 2020.

Head coach Casey Dacus knew his underclassmen had skill, but he wasn't sure how quickly the team could put it all together.

Through two weeks, the returns have been promising. The Rattlers are 2-0 and just completed a gritty road win over Sealy.

With each win, the team gains more confidence, and that's what coach Dacus was hoping for by scheduling a slate of tough non-district games.

"We challenge ourselves in pre-district, that's when you find out about your team and this week will be no different," Dacus says. "This Mexia team will show us where we got to get better at. We have to embrace the grind, get better every day and let the chips fall where they may."