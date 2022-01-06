Former Aggie QB transfers to Auburn, will compete for starting job

Zach Calzada announced on Twitter he was making the transfer to Auburn. He was the only quarterback to beat No. 1 Alabama this season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is headed out of Aggieland. The sophomore confirmed on Twitter Thursday he will transfer to Auburn.

Calzada took over the top spot for the Aggies when Haynes King got hurt against Colorado on Sept. 11. He started 10 games this season, throwing for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

However, his big moment came when the Aggies went up against No. 1 ranked Alabama on October 9. Calzada was on fire, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Texas A&M beat Alabama 41-38 and he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Calzada heads to the Tigers looking to win the starting job over TJ Finley and Dematrius Davis.

As for the Aggies, the quarterback position will be something to watch as well with King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman all vying for the top spot.