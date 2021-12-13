Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

The Aggie sophomore started 10 games this year and beat Alabama in October

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Zach Calzada is on the market.

The Texas A&M quarterback entered his name in the transfer portal after starting 10 games during the 2021 season. Calzada threw for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year while leading A&M to an 8-4 record.

What a ride 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ydRnuM2e8e — Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) December 13, 2021

Calzada was thrust into the starting role after Haynes King suffered a right leg injury in the first quarter against Colorado in Week 2, and wasn't able to return during the regular season.

Calzada's bright moment came under the brightest lights, as he led A&M to an upset win over Alabama in front of a capacity crowd at Kyle Field.

I have THE MOST love for Texas A&M, my coach’s, teammates, and anybody who has been a part of this process. From the bottom of my heart…Thank you to the 12th man🖤 pic.twitter.com/vZ4QnMGv84 — Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) December 13, 2021

Calzada still has three years of eligibility left.