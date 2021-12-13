Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Zach Calzada is on the market.
The Texas A&M quarterback entered his name in the transfer portal after starting 10 games during the 2021 season. Calzada threw for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year while leading A&M to an 8-4 record.
Calzada was thrust into the starting role after Haynes King suffered a right leg injury in the first quarter against Colorado in Week 2, and wasn't able to return during the regular season.
Calzada's bright moment came under the brightest lights, as he led A&M to an upset win over Alabama in front of a capacity crowd at Kyle Field.
Calzada still has three years of eligibility left.
Jimbo Fisher said last week it would be unlikely Haynes King plays in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. If he's unable to go, that would leave freshman walk-on Blake Bost as the Aggies' signal caller against Wake Forest.