Zach Nutall Explains Reasoning Behind Jersey Number

Nutall is honoring a version of his favorite player

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — While he was dominating the Brazos Valley basketball scene at Bryan High, Zach Nutall wore the number two jersey.

As a rising junior at Sam Houston State now, Nutall's jersey shows the number 10 on both the front and back. It's a rather unusual number for basketball players. Unlike the numbers 23, 33 or 34, there isn't a particular player who comes to mind when you think of number 10.

That' something Nutall is trying to change.

The Bryan High product choose 10 because two was already taken by Cameron Delaney, and 10 was a chance to honor a version of Kobe Bryant, his favorite player.

"I came to Sam and Cam Delaney had number 2. I got number 10 because [coach] gave me 10, 23 or 30 something but I'm a D-Wade and Kobe fan. So I got number 10 because Kobe was Team USA 10," Nutall tells KAGS. "Ever since I got here I'm Team USA Kobe. Now he's gone, rest in peace, but I rep number 10 because I want to be like Team USA Kobe."