Nutall Scores 1,000th Career Point in Win over HBU

Nutall, a Bryan High product, led all scorers with 33 points

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Junior Zach Nutall reached a career milestone at the opportune time Saturday to lift Sam Houston State to an 87-80 victory over Houston Baptist at Johnson Coliseum.



Nutall hit a 3-pointer with less than four minutes to go in the game for his 1,000-career point that helped the Bearkats pull away from a close contest by going up 81-68 on the way to their eighth win in a row. SHSU improved to 5-0 in Southland Conference play and 11-5 overall on the season.

Former @BHSVikingHoops star @ZachNutall2 officially joined the 1,000 point club at Sam Houston today.



Nutall led @BearkatsMBB with 33 points in a win over HBU. His reaction by his teammates is just as good as the shot. (s/o @BearkatSports for the vid) pic.twitter.com/sFMQy6s75p — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) January 17, 2021

In a contest that went back and forth for most of the game, Nutall hit back-to-back 3s and junior Donte Powers hit a pair of free throws to ignite 12-0 run to put the Kats up for good at 71-60 with 7:43 to go in the game.



Nutall scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while senior Demarkus Lampley added 20 points. Powers and freshman Bryce Monroe each add nine points for the Bearkats, who shot 48 percent from the field and 46 percent from behind the arc.

Y'all know the drill...@BearkatsMBB scores buckets, I post them on twitter.



Sam moved to 5-0 in SLC play with the W today. pic.twitter.com/Qnn2labwVT — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) January 17, 2021