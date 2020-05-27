Bryan Native Zach Nutall Working Harder Than Ever During Quarantine

The Sam Houston State guard is on a mission to prove his breakout sophomore season wasn't a fluke

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State guard Zach Nutall was the only underclassmen to make the All-Southland Conference First Team in 2019-2020, but the Bryan native wants more.

Nutall tells KAGS he wants to prove his sophomore season wasn't a fluke, and that's driving him to work harder than ever during quarantine.

Nutall says he's waking up before 9 a.m. everyday to get shots up with his brother, and then it's time for a workout with weights.

Nutall refuses to let anyone else work harder than him, and that's in the back of his mind every time he takes the court.