Bryan Native Zach Nutall Working Harder Than Ever During Quarantine

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State guard Zach Nutall was the only underclassmen to make the All-Southland Conference First Team in 2019-2020, but the Bryan native wants more.
Nutall tells KAGS he wants to prove his sophomore season wasn't a fluke, and that's driving him to work harder than ever during quarantine.
Nutall says he's waking up before 9 a.m. everyday to get shots up with his brother, and then it's time for a workout with weights.
Nutall refuses to let anyone else work harder than him, and that's in the back of his mind every time he takes the court.
"I get 300 shots up, don't go half speed, don't laugh or talk during my workout," Nutall says. "We take it real serious like I have a coach in the corner watching me. At the end of the day, I focus on me and do the same thing everyday so it's repetition. Let them do what they do, I'll do what I do and be Zach, that's it."