Zach Nutall transfers to SMU

The 2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year will have two years of eligibility left for the Mustangs

BRYAN, Texas — Zach Nutall has found a new home.

The Bryan High School product announced on Twitter on Friday he's signing with SMU. Nutall has two years of eligibility left to make his mark on the Mustangs.

Now I gotta tell you how blessed I am!



This journey could have went a hundred different ways in a thousand different days! Committed #PonyUp #RipUnc🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/HXlwuM6phb — Zach Nutall™ (@ZachNutall2) April 2, 2021

Nutall averaged 20 points and 6 rebounds per game this past season for Sam Houston and was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year. He also joined the Bearkats 1,000 point club during the season.

Since entering the transfer portal about two weeks ago, Nutall says he heard from about a dozen schools, including Texas A&M and Texas. He says the choice to transfer to SMU was an easy one.

"Everyone dreams of playing Power 5 basketball but at the end of the day, when you look at your options to how to turn pro, it turns into a business and you have to make the best decision possible," Nutall said in an interview with KAGS last week. "Whether its Power 5, Prairie View A&M, Blinn College or Sam Houston, every place is an opportunity to grow."