A three-year federal pause on student loan payments is about to end

The SAVE plan is a replacement is for people who borrowed money for college, whether undergraduate or graduate school.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Student loan payments are set to resume on Friday September 1, ending the three-year federal pause on payments.

Interest will begin accruing again on the balances of millions of student loan borrowers, but new relief began this week. Some borrowers can apply for it. Others will get it automatically.

The more generous ‘Saving on a Valuable Education’ plan or SAVE, replaces the popular ‘Revised Pay As You Earn’ or REPAYE plan. It’s for people who borrowed money for college; undergraduate and graduate school.

Eventually, borrowers will see monthly payments slashed typically by 40 percent and for some, up to 83 percent. For a million borrowers, they won't have to make any monthly payment at all.

Here’s out it works. SAVE bases monthly payments on your discretionary income, taking into account how much you make and how big your family is. A key element is income exemption. That's the amount of your income exempt from loan payments. It went from 150 percent of the poverty line to 225 percent under SAVE.

For example, a single person making $32,805 or a family of 4 making $67,500 per year is now exempt from any monthly payments. That's the $0 dollar payment group.

Those who do have to make debt payments will see at least a $1,000 payment reduction each year versus their current REPAYE plan. Also, if you make your monthly payments, your loan balance won't grow because of unpaid interest. If you defaulted on your loan before this current payment pause, the default is wiped out too for a clean slate. You will be considered current in your payments and can enroll in SAVE or any other payment plan, but you have to sign up.

If you were in the REPAYE plan, now you'll automatically be moved over to SAVE.

The government says it will take about a month to process new applications.

Help us help Southeast Houston students this school year

One in five kids in Southeast Texas don’t have access to enough nutritious food. Help feed Houston-area students this school year in our Backpack Buddies program. Every dollar counts!