Facebook and Instagram are down

Social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are having connectivity issues on desktop and mobile devices.
According to DownDetector, where internet users can report website outages, all three social media platforms were experiencing issues Monday morning, Oct. 4.
Before 11 a.m. CT, there had been more than 82,000 reports of outages on Facebook, more than 76,000 on Instagram, and nearly 22,000 on WhatsApp. At its peak, around 11:05 a.m., there were more than 123,000 reports of outages with Facebook.
Find the DownDetector map here, to see outage hot spots in real time.
A communications spokesperson from Facebook, Andy Stone, Tweeted shortly after the reports started coming in that they were "aware that some people are having trouble" with the platform.
The official Twitter accounts of Facebook and Instagram echoed Stone's Tweet shortly after, acknowledging they were working on a solution.
There was no word on what was causing the outages.
As these major social platforms remained largely unusable, chatter ramped up on Twitter. Some poking fun at their use of the Twitter app.