SpaceX targeting Wednesday night for a Falcon 9 launch

The Starlink mission will launch another batch of 54 Starlink broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Following a lightning delay on Tuesday, SpaceX is looking forward to a Wednesday evening launch of its Falcon 9 rocket.

The spacecraft company will launch another batch of 54 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 into low-Earth orbit. SpaceX has plans to create a mega satellite network to provide cost-efficient internet to remote areas, Space.com says.

Teams are targeting a 9:48 p.m. launch window.

The U.S. Space Force is predicting a 50% probability of acceptable weather conditions, citing "convective debris and anvils from earlier activity" could likely linger.

Wednesday's Falcon 9 flight to low-Earth orbit will mark the 61st launch for the Starlink satellites. If the launch is successful, the Falcon 9 booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Wednesday, September 14 at 9:48 p.m. ET for launch of 54 Starlink satellites from SLC-40 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 14, 2022