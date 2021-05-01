Vice President Kamala Harris to lead National Space Council

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will take over the helm of the National Space Council.
In a tweet Saturday, the vice president confirmed the new role, saying, "As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it. I am honored to lead our National Space Council."
The position had been held previously by then-Vice President Mike Pence. In 2017, the Trump administration revived the National Space Council, an on-again, off-again council that has been around since the early days of the Space Race, according to Aerospace.org.
“The Vice President is the perfect person to lead the federal government’s space policy, which is increasingly complex, with many nations in space," newly-named NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. Nelson is a former NASA astronaut and served Florida as a U.S. Senator.
“Vice President Lyndon Johnson was the first chair of the National Space Council when America initially ventured beyond Earth. Now, Vice President Harris will coordinate our nation’s efforts to ensure America continues to lead in space. It is an exciting time for our space program,” Nelson said.
The vice president will swear in Bill Nelson as the 14th NASA Administrator, according to CNN. The Senate unanimously confirmed him to the position last week.
While there is no official date yet for the first formal meeting of the National Space Council, senior administration officials told CNN Harris will "get started soon."
