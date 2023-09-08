The Starlink 'satellite train' is visible over Houston tonight and tomorrow

The network of satellites developed by SpaceX are sometimes mistaken for UFOs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — You might be able to catch a glimpse of the Starlink "satellite train" over Houston tonight and Friday night.

Starlink is a network of satellites developed by SpaceX to bring low-cost internet to remote locations. There are over 4,500 Starlink satellites currently in orbit about 340 miles above Earth.

Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 8 when the Starlink satellites were visible over Texas.

On a clear night, if you look up at the right time, you might see a parade of satellites strung across the sky.

They're often mistaken for UFOs.

Bright views

According to a Starlink tracker, the "train" will be bright over Houston for the next two nights.

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. from northwest to east

Friday at 8:38 p.m. from northwest to south

Average views

If you're an early bird, you can head outside for a dimmer view the next few mornings.

Friday at 5:21 a.m. from north to northeast

Sat. at 6:09 a..m. from west to northeast

Sunday at 5:26 a.m. from north to northeast and again at 6:05 a.m. from northwest to southeast

Monday at 5:53 a.m. from west to southeast

Viewing windows range from two minutes to seven minutes.

August Starlink sightings

On August 8, a lot of people saw the string of lights over the Southeast Texas sky after 15 Starlink satellites were launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.