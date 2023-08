The crash occurred at the southbound feeder of highway 6 in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following a reported crash around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, College Station Police have reported that two adults and a child have been transported to a local hospital.

The crash took place on Holleman Drive between Cavenders and Grand Station entertainment, according to Police.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

