AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a crash at Parmer Lane and Dessau Road on Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a 2003 orange Chevrolet pickup heading eastbound on Parmer Lane reportedly ran a red light, colliding with a 2019 white Hyundai traveling southbound on Dessau.

The pickup then struck a metal pole, where it stopped.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. The two people in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Police are talking to local businesses for security footage.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Fatal car crash on Parmer and Dessau.

Kendra Nicole

Fatal car crash on Parmer and Dessau.

Kendra Nicole



RELATED: Audit shows why Austin’s 'Vision Zero' plan won't work

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

City of Austin's temporary homeless project ends after helping hundreds

Anonymous Bastrop resident claims $1M scratch-off prize

Bastrop teacher fired, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Foodie Friday: Get a taste of old Austin at Tamale House East